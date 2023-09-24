comscore Column: Deep-sea mining threatens U.S. waters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Deep-sea mining threatens U.S. waters

  • By Linda M.B. Paul
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Linda M.B. Paul

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Linda M.B. Paul

The process of establishing a National Marine Sanctuary in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands is now underway, and the public will be given the opportunity to comment on the draft management plan and draft environmental impact statement early next year. Read more

Previous Story
Column: E akahele i ka ‘ai kini ‘ūhā pua‘a?

Scroll Up