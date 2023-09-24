Letter: Has Biden found cure for dementia?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Have you noticed Donald Trump has been calling President Joe Biden “Crooked Joe”? Biden has been upscaled. He is no longer “Sleepy Joe.” Read more

Trump has decided that Biden is no longer demented; now Biden is a mastermind who has orchestrated a nefarious criminal enterprise involving all the aspects of the American political, economic and legal system against Trump.

It is amazing that Biden no longer merits the “Sleepy Joe” moniker, because Biden has designed an intricate and layered plot to evade the Republicans’ majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. They have been investigating him for years, since he took office. Yet the Republicans can’t find any proof of impeachable offenses. It doesn’t matter. They will impeach him anyway and find the evidence later.

It seems the House Republicans believe it’s more important to pursue impeachment for yet-to-be determined crimes than to keep the government open and funded.

Robert Woliver

Kaneohe

