Letter: Nontoxic materials to rebuild Lahaina

We've made progress in materials that can withstand extreme heat or extreme cold. Now we need to rebuild Lahaina with materials that are not toxic.

The pipes, toilets, paint and wood or other building material should not break down into toxic waste, no matter the disaster.

Electric cars are considered progress, but the batteries need rare minerals that are going to result in a disturbance to the ocean floor as they are obtained by deep-sea mining. Most actions that we think of as progress have a counter-action that can have negative environmental effects.

In researching materials for Lahaina, thought should be given to the side effects of every substance used. I think that making Lahaina the least toxic city in the world would be a great tourist draw, while making sure that the toxic effects of overtourism are contained. This is a chance to show the world Hawaiian ingenuity.

Judith Pettibone
Makiki