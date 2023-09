Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii beaches are a great gift to all — perfect settings to enjoy family and friends while sharing food and drinks. Read more

We all know we must pick up our opala when we leave, but our trash cans are overflowing with all the food containers to the point where garbage is all over the ground.

How about packing out all your rubbish, instead of adding to the problem? Campers and hikers already know this rule. Time to rethink old habits next time you carry bags of takeout down to our beaches. Pack it in, then pack it out. Please, pack it all the way out.

Jody Green

Waimanalo

