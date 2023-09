Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Root of the Throne”

Episode 11

6:40 p.m. today

Bang-won is arrested for illegal dealings with Hong In-bang over the Border Stabilization Plan. Bang-woo reports Bang-won’s arrest to Yi Seong-gye without submitting a withdrawal request. Boon-yi visits Bang-won in jail with Hong In-bang’s help.

Episode 12

7:50 p.m. today

Yi In-gyum suspects Jung Do-jeon was the one who switched the letters. He puts a stop to Bang-won’s torture, afraid his name will be mentioned as the man behind Baek Yoon’s murder. Yi Seong-gye asks Yi In-gyum to release Bang-won.

“Numbers”

Episode 7

7:45 p.m. Monday

Ho Woo and Seung Jo discover that someone is gathering powerful people who teeter on the line between legal and illegal. Ho Woo and Seung Jo use the conflict of the Sang Ah Group’s two brothers to glean information. Ho Woo’s brilliant idea earns him credibility to solve the issue. VP Han is furious over the ruined Cakebean sale but keeps Ho Woo at the firm.

Episode 8

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Ho Woo and Seung Jo uncover the truth. Je Kyun, unaware of this, continues to threaten Chan Ju. Hyung Woo agonizes over Je Kyun’s order to reduce inventory. Seung Jo tells Ji Woo who’s really behind HK Private Equity.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 85-86

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Pil-sun proposes to Yong-gu at the restaurant in front of everyone. Yong-gu is moved by the proposal.

Episodes 87-88

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Young-shin asks Kyung-su whether he’d accept her if she forgave Sook-jung. Kyung-su tells her she shouldn’t forgive Sook-jung. Young-shin tearfully tells Kyung-su he’s everything to her. Kyung-su tells her he feels guilt but also feels the same way about her.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 77

7:50 p.m. Friday

Three years after signing a pact with Gwanggaeto the Great, Murong Bao once again schemes to attack Goguryeo. After learning of this through Damju’s secret message, Gwanggaeto makes plans to go to Yodongseong to prevent Houyan’s invasion.

Episode 78

7:50 p.m. Saturday

While celebrating his victory in battle with Gwanggaeto, Murong Bao hears that a military post in Houyan territory is being attacked by Goguryeo forces. In spite of this, Murong Bao makes the decision to press forward rather than retreat. In the meantime, Gwanggaeto decides to subdue Wa (Japan).

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.