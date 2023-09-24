Learn to pilot aircraft at aviation fun day

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

See what it’s like to sit in the cockpit of a historic airplane and explore the controls at the PHAMily Fun Day Saturday Sept. 30 at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.

The whole family can find adventure and education from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $5 admission. Pre-registration is required for the discounted tickets at 808ne.ws/PHAMilyfunday.

In addition to stepping inside aircraft, kids can try the Flight Simulator Activity to learn how to pilot model aircraft from experienced instructors, or let their creativity take flight at a crayon coloring station stocked with aviation-themed coloring pages.

Other activities include watching a documentary screening and meeting the filmmaker; embarking on a scavenger hunt; and dressing up in a costume contest as Rosie the Riveter, Amelia Earhart or a favorite World War II hero. Sign up by noon in the main lobby of Hangar 37 for the contest; winners will be announced at 1 p.m. in Hangar 37.

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum on Ford Island is at 319 Lexington Blvd. Call 808-441-1000.