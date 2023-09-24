comscore City to host hearing on new rules for shore water events | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

City to host hearing on new rules for shore water events

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Emily Erickson waves to spectators after her heat during the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay on Jan. 22.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Emily Erickson waves to spectators after her heat during the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay on Jan. 22.

Honolulu’s rules governing shore water events like surf contests, canoe regattas, triathlons and swim races, and the permits needed to hold them are undergoing changes. Read more

Previous Story
Lahaina residents brace for what they will find in burn zone
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug.7-Aug. 11, 2023

Scroll Up