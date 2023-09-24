Maui coffee shop owner opens heart and ears

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
At the Maui Coffee Attic in Wailuku, musicians played while Hiromi Matsui, left, and Kathy Collins danced hula during a regular Monday noon jam session on Sept. 4. Providing the music were Hollis Lee, left, Donn Mitsuyuki (hidden), Loren Tilley, Geri Valdriz and Verdine Kong.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
John Henry owns the Maui Coffee Attic in Wailuku, and with a fire having devastated much of Lahaina, he offers his vintage building, with its downstairs concert hall space, to Grace Baptist Church for services. “They’re like family,” he said.