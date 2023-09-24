Hawaii News VFW to support veterans affected by Maui fires By by Star-Advertiser Staff Today Updated 12:54 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Veterans of Foreign Wars is looking for veterans who were personally affected by the August fires on Maui. “If you or someone you know was directly impacted, the phone lines are open,” the VFW said in a media release Friday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Veterans of Foreign Wars is looking for veterans who were personally affected by the August fires on Maui. “If you or someone you know was directly impacted, the phone lines are open,” the VFW said in a media release Friday. The veterans organization urged people to call 808-463-5830 or 808-446-5295 to connect with a veteran service officer or come to VFW Post 3830 in Kihei, where they can pick up donated items, consult with a VSO, fill out forms to replace lost records such as DD Form 214s, and other services. According to the VFW, transportation to the post is available to those who need it. A veteran does not need to be a VFW member to receive assistance. Post 3830 is located at 1136 Uluniu Road and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Previous Story Lahaina residents brace for what they will find in burn zone Next Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug.7-Aug. 11, 2023