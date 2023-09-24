VFW to support veterans affected by Maui fires

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Veterans of Foreign Wars is looking for veterans who were personally affected by the August fires on Maui. “If you or someone you know was directly impacted, the phone lines are open,” the VFW said in a media release Friday. Read more

The veterans organization urged people to call 808-463-5830 or 808-446-5295 to connect with a veteran service officer or come to VFW Post 3830 in Kihei, where they can pick up donated items, consult with a VSO, fill out forms to replace lost records such as DD Form 214s, and other services.

According to the VFW, transportation to the post is available to those who need it. A veteran does not need to be a VFW member to receive assistance. Post 3830 is located at 1136 Uluniu Road and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.