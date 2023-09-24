comscore Dave Reardon: Hawaii should be complimented for complementary football | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Dave Reardon: Hawaii should be complimented for complementary football

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER In a key play, Hayawaii defensive lineman Daniel Williams (69) ripped the ball away from New Mexico State’s Star Thomas at the UH 19 and rumbled 41 yards the other way.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    In a key play, Hayawaii defensive lineman Daniel Williams (69) ripped the ball away from New Mexico State’s Star Thomas at the UH 19 and rumbled 41 yards the other way.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER UH receiver Pofele Ashlock caught a pass from quarterback Brayden Schager (13) during the first quarter.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    UH receiver Pofele Ashlock caught a pass from quarterback Brayden Schager (13) during the first quarter.

At the end, the scoreboard was just like how the geniuses said it would be. But there’s no way they could have predicted the route the Rainbow Warriors took to get to their 20-17 victory over New Mexico State. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii expecting physical battle against New Mexico State
Next Story
Scoreboard - Sept. 24, 2023

Scroll Up