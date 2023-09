Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The 12th-ranked Chaminade women’s volleyball team defeated Azusa Pacific 25-15, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22 on Saturday at McCabe Gymnasium.

Coming off their first set loss of the season on Saturday, the Silverswords (13-1, 2-1 PacWest) got 15 kills from Ajack Malual in the victory. Chaminade held the Cougars (6-6, 3-1) to a .190 hitting percentage, led by Annaka Jorgensen’s nine kills.

>> Keri Hrouda had eight kills as Hawaii Pacific (0-9, 0-5) was swept by Concordia (6-5, 2-1) 25-12, 25-15, 25-19 at the Shark Tank. Kirra Schulz had 12 kills to lead the Eagles.