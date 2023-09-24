comscore Yoshikawa’s gamble pays off with Kaimuki’s win over Kalani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Yoshikawa’s gamble pays off with Kaimuki’s win over Kalani

  • By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JONATHAN CHEN / JCHEN@STARADVERTISER.COM Kaimuki quarterback Iosefa Letuli rebounded from a slow first half to finish with 152 yards on 9-for-21 passing and a pair of touchdowns.

    JONATHAN CHEN / JCHEN@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kaimuki quarterback Iosefa Letuli rebounded from a slow first half to finish with 152 yards on 9-for-21 passing and a pair of touchdowns.

Kaimuki celebrated its homecoming in dramatic fashion, winning 13-12 over the Kalani Falcons on Saturday night at Farrington’s Edward Skippa Diaz Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Punahou’s offense, defense too much for Kamehameha
Next Story
Scoreboard - Sept. 24, 2023

Scroll Up