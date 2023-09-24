Yoshikawa’s gamble pays off with Kaimuki’s win over Kalani
- By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JONATHAN CHEN / JCHEN@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kaimuki quarterback Iosefa Letuli rebounded from a slow first half to finish with 152 yards on 9-for-21 passing and a pair of touchdowns.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree