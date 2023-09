Scoreboard – Sept. 24, 2023

CALENDAR

TODAY

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest women: Concordia Irvine vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. at McCabe gym.

PacWest women: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. at Vulcan Gym.

MONDAY

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Kamehameha at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.

OIA West girls: Nanakuli at Radford; Pearl City at Leilehua; Waipahu at Mililani; Aiea at Kapolei. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Waialua at Waianae (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

WATER POLO ILH boys: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

KAYAKING

ILH Distance Regatta #2

Saturday

At Ala Wai Canal

Varsity Boys

1, Charles Kettley, Punahou, 8:29.12. 2, Oliver Miller, Le Jardin, 8:48.72. 3, Cole Schwake, Mid-Pacifivc, 8:52.73. 4, Kaiehu Kawaninui, Kamehameha, 9:01.21. 5, Haskel McKee-Seegal, Punahou, 9:07.98. 6, Deuce Kahanu, Kamehameha, 9:08.89. 7, Anzu Hwang, Kamehameha, 9:18.14. 8, Jackson Monahan, Punahou, 9:26.59. 9, Noah Samson, Kamehameha, 9:31.64. 10, Kepler Funasaki, Punahou, 9:31.83.

Varsity Girls

1, Knytly Sybounmy, Mid-Pacific, 9:40.21. 2, Halia Sniffen, Kamehameha, 9:50.00. 3, Kaialea Tanner, Kamehameha, 9:50.29. 4, Hazel Campbell, Punahou, 10:08.63. 5, Kaiona Kim-Johnson, Iolani, 10:12.05. 6, Sabina Funasaki, Punahou, 10:12.41. 7, Riley Kozuma, Mid-Pacific, 10:33.07. 8, Gigi Kiyabu, Mid-Pacific, 10:36.10. 9, Sienna Estes, Punahou, 10:40.61. 10, Leia Schwengel, Punahou, 10:47.79.