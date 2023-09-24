comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Sept. 24, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – Sept. 24, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • While attending the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament, Kaneohe resident Lori Adolewski spotted the LuWow cocktail bar in Melbourne, Australia, in January. Photo by Scott Gilbert.

  • Honolulu resident Sandy Souza discovered Kona Poke while walking in the Marais district of Paris in December. Photo by Bill Souza.

  • Mililani residents, from left, Cameron, Brandi, Jeni and David Kahanu snapped a selfie after stopping for breakfast at the Hawaiian Pancake Factory in the Osaka-Umeda Train Station in Osaka, Japan, in December.

