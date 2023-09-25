Letter: Kids steal liquor from store with impunity

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Something has got to be done! I was at a drugstore on King Street, across from McKinley High School, when school let out. I was standing in the wine aisle when two teenage boys came pushing past me to get to the vodka. One said to the other, “That’s really good stuff.”

As I pushed my cart to the end of the aisle, I saw a young man pick up a can of wine and stick it in his sweatshirt pocket. I looked at him and he knew I had just seen him steal the wine. So he and his girlfriend stood looking in the soda case until I left.

I immediately went to the front and reported it to a cashier, and she called for backup. When I was checking out, she came up to me and thanked me. I asked if they caught him and she said they have to physically see him steal it. She told me it happens every day. She said as soon as school lets out, youths swarm the store and steal liquor and other items.

This has to stop. The police need to stake out the store or the area. The store needs to hire a security guard for the liquor department. It needs to stop the kids from coming in. Something needs to be done.

Frankie Ruggles-Quinabo

Makiki

