Letter: King Kalakaua Park needs maintenance

Auwe to the city parks maintenance department for neglecting King Kalakaua Park at the ewa end of Kuhio Avenue. Besides piles of fallen palm fronds, there are decaying plants that were trampled and uprooted by the homeless. Debris of that kind has not been hauled away since late last year.

That neglect invites the homeless as it facilitates storing items and camping behind the trees and shrubs, as well as using the trench next to the hotel as a latrine. That area needs to be cleaned up and made more visually open as a deterrence.

The plaque that commemorates Kalakaua Avenue as an exceptional street, or whatever, is covered by large fronds someone pushed onto it to make room to sleep nearby.

Ironic or just plain sad?

Jane Silva

Waikiki

