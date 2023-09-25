comscore Letter: King Kalakaua Park needs maintenance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: King Kalakaua Park needs maintenance

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Auwe to the city parks maintenance department for neglecting King Kalakaua Park at the ewa end of Kuhio Avenue. Besides piles of fallen palm fronds, there are decaying plants that were trampled and uprooted by the homeless. Read more

