Letter: Reopen Kalaupapa to day trips from Maui

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

One immediate, commonsense action that could aid Maui’s economic recovery would be to reopen Kalaupapa National Historic Park on Molokai — as many of the park’s visitors come on day trips from Maui (“Kalaupapa park remains closed 3 years after pandemic shutdown,” Star-Advertiser, June 18). Read more

