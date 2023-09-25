Letter: Reopen Kalaupapa to day trips from Maui

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

One immediate, commonsense action that could aid Maui’s economic recovery would be to reopen Kalaupapa National Historic Park on Molokai — as many of the park’s visitors come on day trips from Maui (“Kalaupapa park remains closed 3 years after pandemic shutdown,” Star-Advertiser, June 18). The 30,000 visitors per year that the park attracts have been locked out since the pandemic.

In what can only be described as an unconscionable bureaucratic snafu of the highest order, the park remains closed to the public months after the end of the pandemic. Despite being closed, the park’s 35 or so employees continue drawing their civil service paychecks while thousands on Maui are unemployed. It’s only right that these public employees do their job, immediately reopen the park to visitors, and make their contribution to Maui’s economic revival.

Perhaps a call from the governor or our congressional delegation could help the National Park Service overcome its inertia and do its part.

Robert Dewitz

Waialae Nui

