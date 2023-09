Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s good to hear that the PGA Tour will return to Kapalua, Maui, in a few months. The Sentry Tournament of Champions will kick off the tour on Jan. 4-7, after Gov. Josh Green gave the go-ahead.

Over the years, the PGA tour and tournament sponsors have been reliable supporters of the local economy, as well as welcome sources of charitable contributions. And the golf tournament also signals the return of some of the normal rhythms of life in the area. Surely, embattled West Maui could use some more of both.