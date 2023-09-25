Fire spares cemetery of 200-year-old Waiola Church
- By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
COURTESY RON WILLIAMS
Buried at Waiola Church cemetery and tomb is the church’s founder, Queen Keopuolani, Kamehameha’s wife, and other members of the royal family.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Anela Rosa, pastor of Waiola Church, a 200-year-old fixture of Lahaina, is shown on the grounds of the Napili Surf where she is employed at the front desk.
