Fire spares cemetery of 200-year-old Waiola Church | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Fire spares cemetery of 200-year-old Waiola Church

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY RON WILLIAMS Buried at Waiola Church cemetery and tomb is the church’s founder, Queen Keopuolani, Kamehameha’s wife, and other members of the royal family.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Anela Rosa, pastor of Waiola Church, a 200-year-old fixture of Lahaina, is shown on the grounds of the Napili Surf where she is employed at the front desk.

A sacred cemetery and tomb of Hawaiian royalty at Waiola Church, which just celebrated its 200th anniversary, has survived the devastating Lahaina wildfire. Read more

