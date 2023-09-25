comscore Lahaina family continues home distribution hub for survivors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lahaina family continues home distribution hub for survivors

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Erlinda and Leo Ramelb took a break Wednesday in the driveway of their Lahaina home, which has transformed into a small distribution hub for the neighborhood. The couple began the hub, located at 876 Kuialua Street, shortly after the deadly Aug. 8 fire.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Erlinda Ramelb stands with some supplies for fire survivors at her and her husband’s Lahaina home. The Ramelbs provide everyday staples, primarily bottled water, for people in need daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., except on Sundays.

At the age of 53, Leo Ramelb works a full-time job as a hotel bellman in Kaanapali. His 90-year- old father suffered a stroke Tuesday and was hospitalized last week at Maui Memorial Medical Center. Read more

