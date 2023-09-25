Hawaii Beat | Sports UH soccer falls in road trip finale By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:02 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii women’s soccer fell 1-0 to UC Riverside in the second game of a two-game Big West road trip on Sunday at UCR Soccer Stadium. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii women’s soccer fell 1-0 to UC Riverside in the second game of a two-game Big West road trip on Sunday at UCR Soccer Stadium. UC Riverside’s Amelie Araya bagged the game-winner in the first half. Her 31st minute goal was the only score of the defensive contest. The Highlanders defense is the first to hold the Rainbow Wahine scoreless this season. Hawaii matched UCR with eight shots, three of which were on target. Krista Peterson finished with one shot-on-goal out of three shots to lead UH. The Wahine will return home for a two-game homestand against UC San Diego (Thursday, 7 p.m.) and UC Irvine (Oct. 1, 4 p.m.) at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. 2023 season begins for UH sailors The Hawaii Sailing team took part in the PCCSC Men’s and Women’s Singlehanded Championships to kick off its 2023-24 season this weekend in the Northwest. Reigning PCCSC Rookie of the Year Erik Anderson competed in nine races, tallying 20 points to lead the ’Bows with a second-place finish. Trey Summers finished seventh with 60 points. Mercy Tangredi led the Wahine sailors with a third-place finish on 30 points. True freshman Martha Schuessler wasn’t far behind in fifth place with 34 points. The UH coed squad will head to San Francisco to compete in the Stoney Burke Intersectional on Oct. 7-8, while the women will head East for the ICSA Women’s Intersectional in New London, Conn., that same weekend. Previous Story Television and radio - Sept. 24, 2023 Next Story Television and radio – September 25, 2023