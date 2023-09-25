UH soccer falls in road trip finale

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii women’s soccer fell 1-0 to UC Riverside in the second game of a two-game Big West road trip on Sunday at UCR Soccer Stadium.

UC Riverside’s Amelie Araya bagged the game-winner in the first half. Her 31st minute goal was the only score of the defensive contest. The Highlanders defense is the first to hold the Rainbow Wahine scoreless this season.

Hawaii matched UCR with eight shots, three of which were on target. Krista Peterson finished with one shot-on-goal out of three shots to lead UH.

The Wahine will return home for a two-game homestand against UC San Diego (Thursday, 7 p.m.) and UC Irvine (Oct. 1, 4 p.m.) at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

2023 season begins for UH sailors

The Hawaii Sailing team took part in the PCCSC Men’s and Women’s Singlehanded Championships to kick off its 2023-24 season this weekend in the Northwest.

Reigning PCCSC Rookie of the Year Erik Anderson competed in nine races, tallying 20 points to lead the ’Bows with a second-place finish. Trey Summers finished seventh with 60 points.

Mercy Tangredi led the Wahine sailors with a third-place finish on 30 points. True freshman Martha Schuessler wasn’t far behind in fifth place with 34 points.

The UH coed squad will head to San Francisco to compete in the Stoney Burke Intersectional on Oct. 7-8, while the women will head East for the ICSA Women’s Intersectional in New London, Conn., that same weekend.