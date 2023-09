Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Here are how players with Hawaii ties fared in NFL Week 3:

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started in the win over the Jets, collecting five tackles (two solo). His tackles on run plays were all within two yards of the line of scrimmage and his stops on pass plays averaged 6½ yards. He has started in a career-high eight games

>> Keith Kirkwood, Saints receiver: Started at wideout along with Rashid Shaheed in the loss to the Packers. It was just the third start of his career, earning his lone target at the goal line on New Orleans’ second possession but Derek Carr’s pass fell incomplete. Jimmy Graham caught Carr’s next pass for a touchdown.

>> Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted the ball seven times for a 46.4 average in the win over the Ravens. He also had a free kick of 64 yards after a safety and served as holder for Matt Gay’s NFL record four field goals of over 50 yards, including the game-winner in overtime.

>> Ilm Manning, Cardinals offensive line: Was inactive for the loss to the Cowboys. He is still waiting to make his NFL debut after playing in all three preseason contests and being claimed off waivers by Arizona.

FARRINGTON

>> Breiden Fehoko, nose tackle: Was elevated to the roster prior to the win over the Raiders but was declared inactive just before the game. Fehoko has not played in a game yet for Pittsburgh, which picked him up in the offseason.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Started next to Derwin James in the loss to the Vikings and was in on five tackles, three of them solo. He ended Minnesota’s first drive with a forced fumble on TJ Hockenson in the red zone, returning it for four yards. Gilman has started three straight games to start the season, he had never started more than two in a row. He is now seventh among Kahuku alumni in NFL starts, passing Hau’oli Kikaha with his 12th.

KEAAU

>> Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ravens offensive line: Was active but did not play in the loss to the Colts, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was the only other Raven to not see action.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Panthers linebacker: Was expected to start in injured Shaq Thompson’s place but came off the bench and led the team with 10 tackles (seven solo) in the loss to the Seahawks. He spent a lot of the day in coverage, with nine of his tackles coming on pass plays and half of them past 10 yards. Teammate Deion Jones picked off Geno Smith, which means $1,000 toward Maui wildfire relief. Grugier-Hill announced before the season he would donate the sum for every Panthers interception. It was the second pick of the year for Carolina.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started in the win over the Ravens, compiling a solo tackle and an assist.

>> Kaimi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Made all three of his field goals in the win over the Jaguars, from 28, 26 and 33 yards. He also hit all four extra-point tries and put six of his seven kickoffs into the end zone, four of them for touchbacks.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Cincinnati will host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football at 2:15 p.m. The rookie has only played three snaps on offense early in his career but has played 71% of the team’s snaps on special teams. When he hauls in his first pass he will be the fifth from Punahou to do so, joining Mosi Tatupu (96), Arnold Morgado (19), John Kamana (7) and Honolulu Hughes (2).

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Steelers offensive line: Was the first offensive lineman off the bench in the win over the Raiders.

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Was the first linebacker off the bench in the win over the Raiders. It was the first game in his young career that he failed to register a tackle but he nearly recovered a fumble on special teams.

>> Marcus Mariota, Eagles quarterback: The Eagles will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today at 1:15 p.m. earlier last week, Mariota teamed with the Downtown Athletic Club to donate new red cleats to each member of the Lahainaluna football team before Saturday’s season opener against Baldwin.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Hit his first 16 passes in Miami’s historic blowout of the Broncos. Tagovailoa finished 23-for-26 for 309 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. Tagovailoa was never sacked and didn’t have a rushing attempt. He was touched by a defender only once, by Nick Bonitto in the third quarter two plays before Tagovailoa called it a night.