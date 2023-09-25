Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – September 25, 2023 Today Updated 9:30 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BOWLING ILH girls: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center. VOLLEYBALL ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Kamehameha at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m. OIA West girls: Nanakuli at Radford; Pearl City at Leilehua; Waipahu at Mililani; Aiea at Kapolei. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Waialua at Waianae (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.). WATER POLO ILH boys: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. TUESDAY BOWLING ILH girls and boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. VOLLEYBALL ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Hanalani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Punahou II, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani II at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; University High at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Damien at Punahou, 6:30 p.m. ILH, Varsity III girls: Assets at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.; Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s. OIA East girls: Moanalua at Kahuku; Kaiser at Castle; Kalaheo at Kailua; Roosevelt at McKinley. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Anuenue at Farrington (White only), 5 p.m.; Kalani at Kaimuki (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.). Volleyball PacWest women Sunday Concordia Irvine def. Chaminade 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20 Azusa Pacific def. Hawaii Hilo 14-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-18 FOOTBALL Local Prep Scores Thursday Roosevelt 24, Kalaheo 17 Hawaii Prep 28, Pahoa 12 Friday Punahou 31, Kamehameha 3 Campbell 42, Farrington 13 Mililani 66, Castle 0 Moanalua 27, Aiea 17 Waianae 29, Radford 0 ‘Iolani 63, Damien 56 Pearl City 28, Waialua 20 Saint Louis II 40, Punahou II 13 Pac-Five 16, Kamehameha II 0 KS-Hawaii 42, Honokaa 0 Konawaena 47, Hilo 0 KS-Maui 24, Baldwin 0 Saturday Kahuku 56, Nanakuli 7 Kapolei 51, Kailua 7 Kaimuki 13, Kalani 12 Kaiser 33, McKinley 0 Kapaa 42, Kauai 6 Kekaulike 28, Maui 18 Keaau 53, Waiakea 0 Kau 60, Kohala 14 Molokai 47, Hana 0 UH schedule (Record 2-3) Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35 Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37 Saturday vs. Albany W, 31-20 Sept. 16 at Oregon L, 55-10 Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. W 20-17 Sept. 30 at UNLV! 10 a.m. Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at New Mexico! noon Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m. Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m. Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m. All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex !—Mountain West game Previous Story Television and radio – September 25, 2023