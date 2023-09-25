Scoreboard – September 25, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Kamehameha at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.

OIA West girls: Nanakuli at Radford; Pearl City at Leilehua; Waipahu at Mililani; Aiea at Kapolei. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Waialua at Waianae (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

BOWLING

ILH girls and boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Hanalani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Punahou II, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani II at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; University High at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Damien at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

ILH, Varsity III girls: Assets at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.; Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s.

OIA East girls: Moanalua at Kahuku; Kaiser at Castle; Kalaheo at Kailua; Roosevelt at McKinley. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Anuenue at Farrington (White only), 5 p.m.; Kalani at Kaimuki (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

Volleyball

PacWest women

Sunday

Concordia Irvine def. Chaminade 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20

Azusa Pacific def. Hawaii Hilo 14-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-18

FOOTBALL

Local Prep Scores

Thursday

Roosevelt 24, Kalaheo 17

Hawaii Prep 28, Pahoa 12

Friday

Punahou 31, Kamehameha 3

Campbell 42, Farrington 13

Mililani 66, Castle 0

Moanalua 27, Aiea 17

Waianae 29, Radford 0

‘Iolani 63, Damien 56

Pearl City 28, Waialua 20

Saint Louis II 40, Punahou II 13

Pac-Five 16, Kamehameha II 0

KS-Hawaii 42, Honokaa 0

Konawaena 47, Hilo 0

KS-Maui 24, Baldwin 0

Saturday

Kahuku 56, Nanakuli 7

Kapolei 51, Kailua 7

Kaimuki 13, Kalani 12

Kaiser 33, McKinley 0

Kapaa 42, Kauai 6

Kekaulike 28, Maui 18

Keaau 53, Waiakea 0

Kau 60, Kohala 14

Molokai 47, Hana 0

UH schedule

(Record 2-3)

Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35

Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37

Saturday vs. Albany W, 31-20

Sept. 16 at Oregon L, 55-10

Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. W 20-17

Sept. 30 at UNLV! 10 a.m.

Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! 5 p.m.

Oct. 21 at New Mexico! noon

Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! 6 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m.

Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m.

Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m.

All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex

!—Mountain West game