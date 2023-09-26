Arson suspected in 12-acre brush fire on Kauai

Kauai firefighters early Monday morning extinguished a 12-acre brush fire in Anahola that included dozens of abandoned vehicles.

The Kauai Fire Department dispatched firefighters shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday to a fire reported near Kukuihale Road and Pilipoli Road. Upon arrival on scene, they discovered 12 acres of brush on fire, including 40 abandoned vehicles, tires and trash.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged.

Firefighters were positioned along Pilipoli Road to defend homes, but first responders advised residents there to evacuate as a precaution.

“Thanks to the strong work of our firefighters overnight and effective fire breaks, the blaze was successfully contained and extinguished,” said KFD Chief Michael Gibson in a news release. “The fire included over 40 abandoned vehicles, which created additional fire hazards and toxic fumes to our fire personnel and residents. Vehicle owners must dispose of their vehicles properly instead of abandoning them – especially in remote areas with brush.”

The scene was cleared shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday, KFD said. Firefighters returned to the scene later in the day to monitor the area, and with assistance from the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife, put out the remaining hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but arson is suspected, according to officials.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Acting Capt. Kennison Nagahisa with the Kauai Police Department at 808-241-1705 or knagahisa@kauai.gov. If anyone witnesses illegal dumping, call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711.