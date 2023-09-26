Suspect, 18, arrested in connection with deadly Waianae shooting

Police arrested an 18-year-old man, one of multiple suspects, late Monday afternoon in Maili in connection with the Waianae Harbor shootings early Saturday morning that left two men dead.

The 18-year-old was arrested at 5:50 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, three counts of use of a firearm and keeping a pistol, according to a written police highlight Tuesday night.

Police said they learned that victims were shot multiple times by multiple suspects.

An 18-year-old man, later identified as a suspect in the case, was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle and was in stable condition, police said.

It is unclear whether the 18-year-old man, who was arrested and shot at, was the same 18-year-old man initially reported as having been taken to the hospital in stable condition. HPD did not immediately respond to an inquiry to clarify.

Crime Reduction Unit officers made the arrest near the intersection of Kulaaupuni Street and Kaukamana Road, but the man has not yet been charged with the crimes.

The shootings occurred just before 1 a.m. Saturday at the Waianae Boat Harbor after an argument apparently broke out and gunshots were heard with multiple vehicles leaving the scene, police said.

A 29-year-old man was found dead in a car at the scene and a 19-year-old man died shortly after transport to a hospital.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office is not yet releasing the identities of the dead.

A 21-year-old woman was critically injured with a gunshot wound and remains hospitalized.