comscore Suspect, 18, arrested in connection with deadly Waianae shooting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Suspect, 18, arrested in connection with deadly Waianae shooting

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:28 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Police arrested an 18-year-old man, one of multiple suspects, late Monday afternoon in Maili in connection with the Waianae Harbor shootings early Saturday morning that left two men dead.

The 18-year-old was arrested at 5:50 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, three counts of use of a firearm and keeping a pistol, according to a written police highlight Tuesday night.

Police said they learned that victims were shot multiple times by multiple suspects.

An 18-year-old man, later identified as a suspect in the case, was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle and was in stable condition, police said.

It is unclear whether the 18-year-old man, who was arrested and shot at, was the same 18-year-old man initially reported as having been taken to the hospital in stable condition. HPD did not immediately respond to an inquiry to clarify.

Crime Reduction Unit officers made the arrest near the intersection of Kulaaupuni Street and Kaukamana Road, but the man has not yet been charged with the crimes.

The shootings occurred just before 1 a.m. Saturday at the Waianae Boat Harbor after an argument apparently broke out and gunshots were heard with multiple vehicles leaving the scene, police said.

A 29-year-old man was found dead in a car at the scene and a 19-year-old man died shortly after transport to a hospital.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office is not yet releasing the identities of the dead.

A 21-year-old woman was critically injured with a gunshot wound and remains hospitalized.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Video shows California deputy slamming girl, 16, to the ground
Next Story
Hawaii Electric postpones, revises “Save and Shift” program

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up