comscore Letter: Stop fixating on traffic fines and focus on crime | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Stop fixating on traffic fines and focus on crime

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

City Councilmembers Calvin Say and Tommy Waters want the city to start collecting the $81 million owed in traffic fines (“Council proposal seeks to help state collect unpaid traffic fines,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 15). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Kids steal liquor from store with impunity

Scroll Up