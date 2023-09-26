Editorial | Letters Letter: ‘Superhero parking’ sign and spot appreciated Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! At a shopping center in Aiea, I saw a parking spot sign in large letters that said, “Superhero Parking.” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. At a shopping center in Aiea, I saw a parking spot sign in large letters that said, “Superhero Parking.” I could not immediately read the smaller words on the lower bottom half of the sign, so I parked in another spot nearby. After parking, I walked closer to the sign and read the smaller words that said, “Veterans, active duty and first responders.” As a retired Navy veteran, it’s nice to know that I can park there next time. But instead, I would much rather leave that spot for another thankful superhero. Thank you, Pearlridge Center, for such a thoughtful and thankful sign. John Burns Wahiawa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Kids steal liquor from store with impunity