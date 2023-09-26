Letter: ‘Superhero parking’ sign and spot appreciated

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

At a shopping center in Aiea, I saw a parking spot sign in large letters that said, "Superhero Parking."

I could not immediately read the smaller words on the lower bottom half of the sign, so I parked in another spot nearby.

After parking, I walked closer to the sign and read the smaller words that said, “Veterans, active duty and first responders.”

As a retired Navy veteran, it’s nice to know that I can park there next time. But instead, I would much rather leave that spot for another thankful superhero.

Thank you, Pearlridge Center, for such a thoughtful and thankful sign.

John Burns

Wahiawa

