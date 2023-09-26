Letter: Surging national debt should cause concern

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s again time for Congress to haggle over how to spend our money. Read more

When George W. Bush became president, this country had a national debt of $5 trillion. Our debt is now more than $33 trillion.

In another 30 years, we’re looking at $60 trillion in national debt.

I’m sure the people running our government are a lot smarter than I am, so is it stupid for me to even worry about this?

Warren Fukushima

Pearl City

