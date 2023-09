Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Lahaina residents and property owners in those burned areas now declared clear for reentry have been returning to view properties, starting Monday. Hawaii’s hearts go out to those who have lost so much.

Taking time to view and acknowledge the damage done can be a valuable, albeit painful, piece of the recovery process. Those returning to Lahaina must also keep safety in mind: Sifting through ashes is not advised, as this could stir up toxic substances. Personal protective equipment, including masks and coveralls, is being offered to returnees, as is water, washing stations and transportation.