Tradition Coffee Roasters (905 Kalanianaole Hwy. Ste. 3201) is a hidden gem in Kailua. The family-owned business prides itself on providing fresh-roasted coffee. Tradition Coffee Roasters sources from farmers who utilize organic, sustainable methods, and the biz roasts its coffee in small batches.

Besides its beverage menu, Tradition offers a roastery tour and coffee tasting ($10-$20), along with beginner roasting classes ($85-$95). During the tour, attendees learn more about coffee beans, the roasting pro cess and how to best brew a cup of coffee.

The company currently has partnerships with other Oahu businesses like Daily Whisk Matcha, Koolau Distillery, Manoa Chocolate and more.

Call 808-207-7022 or visit traditioncoffeeroasters.com.

Pretty in pink

Enjoy a pink-filled evening at Prince Waikiki’s Hinana Bar (100 Holomoana St.) from 4 to 8 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 29. Guests will enjoy specialty pink cocktails featuring Don Julio Rosado and live entertainment by DJ Compose.

The Pinkies Up drink features Don Julio Rosado, lemon, pinot noir, club soda and orange essence. Meanwhile, the Pretty in Pink comprises Don Julio Rosado, prickly pear, lime and Tawny Port wine.

The event is open to the public and parking validation is provided with any purchase at Hinana Bar. Go online to princewaikiki.com/experience/activities-events.

New jamaican fusion

Bimi (1960 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 212C) recently opened in McCully Shopping Center and specializes in Jamaican fusion. Its menu items feature a mix of Japanese, American and Jamaican flavors.

Signature dishes include Jamaican jerk chicken plate and fried chicken plate. If you want a “fusion” dish, go for the mac ‘n’ jerk sandwich, which features a bun stuffed with mac and cheese and Jamaican jerk chicken. Meanwhile, unique beverages include plantation iced tea and lemonade with Jamaican sea moss.

The biz is currently open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Follow Bimi on Instagram (@bimihonolulu) to learn more.

Culinary culmination

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts proudly announced the promotion of chef Marlowe Joseph Lawenko to executive chef of Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort. Lawenko, who has culinary experience both in Hawaii and on the mainland, returned to Lanai in 2021 as executive sous chef. He previously led the kitchen at Four Seasons Resort Lanai’s sister restaurant, Nobu, from 2016 to 2018, with a brief stint at Nobu Hotel Palo Alto in between.

In his new role, Lawenko will be overseeing all culinary operations, including the resort’s signature restaurants and culinary team management, which includes Sensei by Nobu, Koele Garden Bar and in-room dining.

Visit sensei.com.