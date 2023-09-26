Hot and new
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Sept. 26, 2023
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Chef’s special shave ice ($17)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Ube funnel cake fries ($10)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Pork belly bing ($15.50) with a cheese blanket ($3.50)
-
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Giga fries ($10.95) with Sour cream And barbecue Seasoning
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree