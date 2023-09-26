Hot and new

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Craving something new? Whether you prefer sweet or savory, these spots recently popped up: Read more

Slice by HB Baking

Dessert shop Slice by HB Baking just opened its new location in Kilohana Square. The biz is known for its ice cream pies, but with a new, bigger space comes an expanded dessert menu.

Of course, the signature ice cream pie slices ($8.50) are available in popular flavors like strawberry shortcake, Snuggy Bear and caramel banana Butterfinger. New ice cream cupcakes ($6.50) are available in rotating flavors like bananas Foster, yuzu meringue and

Neapolitan. If you want a dessert to share, get the chef’s special shave ice ($17). It features mango, coconut and lilikoi shave ice with dulce de leche ice cream, strawberry syrup, condensed milk, fruit and mochi.

Kilohana Square

1016 Kapahulu Ave. Ste. 150, Honolulu

hbbaking.com

Instagram: @Slicebyhbbaking

Minasa Hawaii

Minasa Hawaii is known for its modern Filipino fusion food and is famous for dishes like ube churros (three for $13) and lechon fries ($17).

The biz recently added new dishes to its menu. During your visit, be sure to try the ube funnel cake fries ($10), ube Danishes ($7), tamarind rice shrimp bowl ($17) and longanisa bao buns (two for $10). Also keep an eye out for limited-edition halo halo cupcakes (six for $20), which are a collab between Minasa and Cupkays.

94-866 Moloalo St. Ste. D12, Waipahu

minasahawaii.com

Instagram:@Minasahawaii

Bing Bros.

Bing Bros. recently opened in Chinatown with its signature jian bing, or savory traditional Chinese street-style crepes. While the regular bing ($12.50) contains veggies only, customers can choose meat-filled bings like pork belly ($15.50), chicken ($14.50), steak ($15.50), duck ($19.50) and more.

All bings include an egg, cilantro, green onions, black sesame, house special sauce, cucumbers, lettuce and more. They’re also topped with crispy wontons before they’re wrapped.

Take your bing to the next level by adding a cheese blanket ($3.50). The fried cheese makes the exterior even crispier.

Bing Bros. also offers tacos, bao, emperor lettuce wraps and dynasty bowls. Wash everything down with Bing Bangs ($4.50 each), or Asian-inspired sodas in flavors like rafute, melon and li hing pineapple (50 cents more).

174 N. King St. Ste. 2, Honolulu

808-751-1994

order.bingbroshi.com

Instagram: @Bingbroshawaii

Potato Corner

Potato Corner just soft opened in Waipahu Town Center (it’s located next to Umi Ramen). The biz is known for its flavored fries and chicken wings.

If you’re getting fries, choose the bucket size ($8.95 mega, $10.95 giga), then pick your preferred potato — original fries (the most popular), tater tots, loopy fries, sweet potato fries or Jo Jo chips. Then, choose a seasoning: barbecue, cheddar, sour cream and onion, chili barbecue, cinnamon and sugar, or garlic and Parm. The barbecue and chili barbecue are top sellers.

The biz also offers chicken wings (six pieces for $10.75, 12 pieces for $15.75, 18 pieces for $20.75) and you can pick a sauce (ranch, honey mustard, barbecue and more).

Pro tip: If you get the larger bucket size (giga), you can mix and match two seasonings.

Waipahu Town Center

94-050 Farrington Hwy., Waipahu