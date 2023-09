Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’re craving sushi, check out these new options around town:

New sushi takeout bentos

Robata JINYA (1118 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 100) just launched new sushi takeout bentos, available to order after 4 p.m.

Choose from three options: Bento Box A ($70) with deluxe nigiri and chirashi sushi; Bento Box B ($42), which is a nigiri hand roll box; and Bento Box C ($35), a hosomaki sashimi box. All bento boxes include yellowtail jalapeño sashimi, edamame, condiments and utensils.

Call 808-480-8577 or visit robatajinya.com.

This waikiki omakase is back

Agaru (355 Royal Hawaiian Ave. Ste. 200) is known for its modern Japanese izakaya and sushi. The biz recently brought back its omakase at the counter ($180 per person) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays (omakase used to be Fridays and Saturdays). The omakase can seat eight people and the menu changes weekly. A recent offering included foie gras on brioche, chutoro, otoro, brûléed tamago, hotate nigiri and more.

Call 808-425-4568 or follow the biz on Instagram (@agaru_hnl).

A new izakaya

Hide Yoshimoto (formerly from Izakaya Torae Torae) recently opened Izakaya Hideyoshi within Osoyami Bar & Grill (1820 Algaroba St.). Everything from the hamachi to uni is flown in fresh from Japan, and donburi features Hokkaido Nanatsuboshi rice from The Rice Factory.

Menu highlights include chawanmushi ($12) topped with uni and ikura, seafood shooter ($8), red dragon roll with unagi ($18), pork belly don ($15) and negitoro ikura don ($28). The latter features chopped otoro with ikrua, green onions and a quail egg over sushi rice.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@hideyoshi808).

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).