Supreme pies

It’s time to get cheesy — National Pizza Month is coming up in October. Whether you prefer thick-crust or Neapolitan-style pizza, check out these signature slices across Oahu:

Mad Bene

Kapolei-based Mad Bene (4450 Kapolei Pkwy. Ste. 540) specializes in East Coast-style, Italian-American comfort food, which translates to pizzas, spaghetti and meatballs, chicken Parm and more.

New York-inspired pizzas are made with premium ingredients. Go for the N.Y.C. with Ezzo pepperoni, carbonara — bacon, egg yolk and pecorino — or Mad Garlic, which features garlic six ways. Be sure to ask your server about the featured pizza of the week.

Call 808-744-7400 or visit madbene.com.

Arancino at The Kahala

Arancino at The Kahala (5000 Kahala Ave.) is known for its creative, modern twist on classic Italian dishes. Its brick-oven pizzas feature both fresh, local products and premium ingredients imported from Italy.

The pizza prosciutto e burrata and pizza funghi e tartufo are customer favorites. If you want something truly indulgent, however, ask for the off-menu carbonara pizza. It’s just as glorious as it sounds.

Call 808-380-4400 or visit arancino.com.

Bob’s Pizzeria

Talk about larger than life — Kailua-based Bob’s Pizzeria (130 Kailua Road Ste. 112) is famous for its 19-inch pies. These huge, Boston-style pizzas are available whole or by the slice. Each 19-inch pie is designed to feed at least four adults.

Popular flavors include Bob’s Special (mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, pepperoni and onions) and veggie (spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and garlic). Customers can also create their own two-topping pizza combos.

Call 808-263-7757 or visit bobspizzeriahi.com.

Little G Cafe

Little G Cafe (808 Sheridan St. Ste. 208A) — a hidden gem on the second floor of the 808 Center — specializes in hand-rolled, New York-style pizza. Flavors change weekly and are announced on the business’s Instagram. Previous featured flavors include spicy Italian sausage (with ricotta, charred onion and honey), clam (brown butter, celery, Old Bay seasoning) and zucchini (pesto, spinach and garlic). The biz usually has pepperoni, margherita and cremini white truffle pizzas as well.

For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@littlegcafe).

Brick Fire Tavern

When it comes to fresh pasta and pizzas with vibrant Italian flavors, look no further than Napoli-inspired and locally crafted Brick Fire Tavern (3447 Waialae Ave.). The biz is famous for its pizza Napoletana, which features housemade dough and a light, airy crust. In 2018, the eatery became the first Oahu restaurant to be awarded the Vera Pizza Napoletana (true Neapolitan pizza) certification by Associazone Verace Pizza Napoletana.

“We remain the only Oahu restaurant serving certified Neapolitan pizza,” confirms owner Matthew Resich.

Brick Fire Tavern uses local kiawe wood to heat its oven to 900 degrees Fahrenheit, which guarantees that every Napoletana pizza is consistently cooked in 90 seconds. Popular options include margherita, funghi, Mais Runner (with corn pesto and Sweet Land Farms goat cheese) and Da “Shrimp Truck.” The latter features white shrimp, shrimp besciamella, garlic, mozzarella, lemon and parsley.

Call 808-379-2430 or visit brickfiretavern.com.

Ili Ili Cash and Carry

Ili Ili Cash & Carry (2065 S. Beretania St.) offers many different pizzas to choose from, ranging from margherita and funghi to spicy meatball and Loverboy (the latter comes with anchovies). These 18-inch, thin-crust pies are true to what you’d find in New York City.

The biz started offering Roman-style pizza slices every Tuesday. The selection rotates weekly, with choices like potato nduja, mushrooms and pancetta, cherry tomatoes and anchovies, mortadella and pepperoncini, and burrata and prosciutto.

Call 808-367-0606 or visit toasttab.com/ili-ili.

Lewers Street Pizza & Ice Cream

If you’re craving pizza late at night, check out Lewers Street Pizza & Ice Cream (310 Lewers St.). The biz is located right next to The Pupu House and usually open until 3 a.m.

Pizzas are available by the slice or as whole pies. Choose from flavors like supreme, pepperoni, cheese, meat lovers and veggie.

Call 808-452-6881 or go online to lewersstreetpizzaandicecream.com.

Appetito Craft Pizza & Wine Bar

Appetito Craft Pizza & Wine Bar (150 Kaiulani Ave.) offers a modern approach to Italian classics and Neapolitan-style pizzas comprise just one section of its diverse menu. Choose from flavors like quattro formaggi, shrimp pesto, funghi and Korean yakiniku. The latter is topped with marinated grilled short rib, mozzarella, kimchi, green onions and gochujang mayo.

Call 808-922-1150 or visit appetitowaikiki.com.

Pizza Mamo

At Pizza Mamo (16 N. Hotel St.), customers can enjoy two unique styles of pizza — Detroit and Brooklyn. The Detroit-style is a deep-dish, square pizza with a caramelized cheese crust. This thick, focaccia-like pizza crust is fluffy and chewy on the inside with crispy cheese edges. The Brooklyn-style is a 16-inch New York/Napolitano hybrid thin crust pizza cooked to perfection.

Customer favorites include the Detroit Pepperoni and the Mamo Supreme, which is topped with California vine-ripened tomatoes, Wisconsin farm fresh cheeses, Italian sausage, red onions and black olives.

Call 808-369-2445 or visit eatpizzamamo.com.

Pieology Pizzeria

Pieology Pizzeria (various locations) offers guests the ultimate experience, with special signature pizzas, salads and appetizers to choose from. These chef-inspired pizzas are hand-stretched to order, rolled and stone-fired. Guests can choose their sauce and toppings.

Pieology Hawaii recently launched a new menu, which highlights its new pizza dough and red sauce. New signature pizzas include the mushroom truffle pizza and Calabrese pizza made with Mike’s Hot Honey.

Visit pieology.com.

Rigo

This Spanish-Italian restaurant (885 Kapahulu Ave.) is known for its hot and cold tapas, along with entrées made in the Josper oven, which was built in and shipped from Spain.

Check out the Neapolitan-style pizzas baked in the eatery’s Stefano Ferarra brick oven, which was handmade and shipped from Italy. Options range from funghi and quattro formaggi to pizza Bismark (pancetta, portabella mushroom, truffle oil, egg, mixed cheese and grana Padano) and ortolana (mozzarella, zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers, onions and four kinds of mushrooms).

Call 808-735-9760 or visit rigohawaii.com.