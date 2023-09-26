comscore City installs new surveillance cameras in Chinatown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

City installs new surveillance cameras in Chinatown

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Signage at Hotel and River streets notified people Monday about the new security cameras.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Signage at Hotel and River streets notified people Monday about the new security cameras.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, a security camera was installed along Hotel Street at the top of Kekaulike Mall.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, a security camera was installed along Hotel Street at the top of Kekaulike Mall.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A security camera at Smith and Maunakea streets is part of the city’s first phase of new Chinatown security camera system upgrades.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A security camera at Smith and Maunakea streets is part of the city’s first phase of new Chinatown security camera system upgrades.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office has announced that the first phase of the city’s new Chinatown security camera system upgrades are complete. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: SSFM International
Next Story
Some residents face heartbreak, closure as they return to Lahaina

Scroll Up