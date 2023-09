Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

SSFM International has hired and promoted two individuals:

>> John Uno has been added to the firm’s structural engineering group. He is a former president of the Structural Engineers Association of Hawaii and has nearly 20 years of experience as a principal, project manager and structural engineer. Prior to joining SSFM, he ran MKE Associates LLC.

>> Renee Ishisaka has been promoted to senior structural engineer. Ishisaka is an experienced structural and civil engineer who has been with SSFM since 2007. She specializes in transportation construction management.

