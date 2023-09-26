comscore University of Hawaii launches Red Hill resource hub | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii launches Red Hill resource hub

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:43 a.m.

As the military prepares to begin draining the Navy’s underground Red Hill fuel storage facility next month, the University of Hawaii at Manoa has launched the Red Hill Information Hub, which it describes as a “one stop shop of the latest information, data and tools that can also be used for education, communication and research.” Read more

