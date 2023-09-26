Igiede, Lang earn conference honors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii women’s volleyball team’s Amber Igiede and Kate Lang each earned weekly Big West Conference honors. Igiede was named the Big West Offensive Player of the Week, while Lang earned the Setter of the Week nod. Read more

It is the third Offensive Player of the Week award this season for Igiede and sixth all-time, while Lang earned her fifth consecutive Setter of the Week award since the start of this season, and eighth all-time.

Igiede led the team with 25 kills with an average of 4.17 per set in UH’s two matches. She added 6.0 blocks, including two solo, and eight digs. Igiede leads the Big West in hitting percentage with .420, also good for 30th in the NCAA. Additionally, Igiede is the conference leader in points with 230.0 (No. 35 in NCAA) and 4.69 points per set (No. 37 in NCAA).

Igiede finished with a team-high 12 kills on .440 hitting, along with five blocks and five digs to lead UH to a win against Cal State Bakersfield in the conference opener. She added 13 kills on a season-best .722 hitting against CSUN. Igiede took 18 swings without making an error against the Matadors.

Lang, along with freshman setter Jackie Matias, led the Rainbow Wahine to .359 hitting last week. The team averaged 14.00 kills per set. Lang leads the conference with 523 assists and 10.67 assists per set. She is ranked No. 19 in total assists and No. 20 in assists per set in the NCAA.

Against CSU Bakersfield, she had 29 assists with a percentage of .426. In 68 attempts, she made one error. Against CSUN she added 22 assists without an error for a .512 assist percentage. Ten hitters finished with at least a kill against the Matadors.

Chaminade stumbles in AVCA Poll

With two losses last week, the Chaminade women’s volleyball team fell to No. 17 in Monday’s AVCA/Taraflex Division II Top 25 Poll.

Starting middle blocker Lizanyela Lopez was held out by an injury as the Silverswords fell to 13-2 and 2-1 in the PacWest. The ’Swords were ranked No. 12 last week.

Chaminade remains ahead of fellow West Region squad No. 18 Central Washington.

The Silverswords have a nine-day break before playing Dominican on Oct. 21 in the first of four road matches.

’Swords lose to kick off road trip

The Chaminade men’s soccer team fell 3-0 to Fresno Pacific on Monday at Ramirez Field in the first of three straight mainland games.

The Silverswords fell to 0-5-1 on the year.

Chris Macias scored two goals for the Sunbirds. His first came in the 24th minute.

The Sunbirds increased their lead two minutes later on Guilherme Marinho’s 18-foot score. Chaminade had another near miss, as Owen Malone’s shot from 15 yards away missed wide left.

The Silverswords were outshot 16-6, with a 15-2 disadvantage on shots-on-goal. They have a chance to bounce back on Thursday against Academy of Art at Paul Goode Field in San Francisco.