Igiede, Lang earn conference honors

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.

The Hawaii women’s volleyball team’s Amber Igiede and Kate Lang each earned weekly Big West Conference honors. Igiede was named the Big West Offensive Player of the Week, while Lang earned the Setter of the Week nod. Read more

