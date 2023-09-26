Football top 10: Kahuku unanimous No. 1 in the state

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kahuku collected all 11 first-place votes to become a unanimous No. 1 in this week’s Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.

Kahuku (6-1 overall) overwhelmed Nanakuli, 56-7, to remain unbeaten in OIA play. The two-time defending Open Division state champions opened the season tied at No. 1 with Punahou on Aug. 14 before taking sole possession of the top spot. After sharing votes from the panel of coaches and media with Punahou and, as of last week, Kamehameha, they are now an undisputed No. 1.

Kahuku also elevated to No. 8 in the MaxPreps national rankings. Central (Miami dropped from No. 4 to No. 10 after a 31-28 loss to Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.). Central had previously lost to Bishop Gorman (Nev.), 38-28.

Mater Dei remains No. 1 in the MaxPreps rankings. St. John Bosco, which lost to Kahuku two weeks ago, is at No. 9.

Punahou moved up to the state’s No. 4 after a 31-3 win over Kamehameha.

Kapaa entered the Top 10, tied with ‘Iolani at No. 10, for the first time this season.

Finally, MIL powerhouse Lahainaluna will be on the game field for the first time this season. Following a lengthy delay due to the wildfire disaster on Maui, the Lunas will play Baldwin on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Monday, Sept. 25, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (11) (6-1, 3-0 OIA) 110 1

> won at Nanakuli, 56-7

> next: at Moanalua, Saturday

2. Mililani (5-1, 3-0 OIA) 93 2

> won at Castle, 66-0

> next: at Waianae, Saturday

3. Campbell (6-1, 4-0 OIA) 90 3

> won at Farrington, 42-13

> next: bye (at Kahuku, Oct. 7)

4. Punahou (4-2, 1-0 ILH) 78 5

> won at No. 4 Kamehameha, 31-3

> next: Saint Louis, Saturday

5. Kapolei (6-1, 4-0 OIA) 63 6

> won at Kailua, 51-7

> next: bye (at Mililani, Oct. 7)

6. Saint Louis (2-3, 0-0 ILH) 51 7

> bye

> next: vs. Punahou, Saturday

7. Kamehameha (4-1, 0-1 ILH) 50 4

> lost to No. 5 Punahou, 31-3

> next: at Mission Viejo (Calif.), Friday

8. Konawaena (6-1, 5-0 BIIF) 33 8

> won at Hilo, 47-0

> next: vs. Waiakea, Friday

9. Farrington (3-2, 2-2 OIA) 12 9

> lost to No. 2 Campbell, 42-13

> next: vs. Aiea, Friday

10. (tie) ‘Iolani (4-1, 3-0 ILH) 10 10

> def. Damien, 63-56

> next: bye (at Punahou I-AA, Oct. 7)

10. (tie) Kapaa (5-0, 3-0 KIF) 10 NR

> def. Kauai, 42-6

> next: vs. Waimea, Friday