comscore Football top 10: Kahuku unanimous No. 1 in the state | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Football top 10: Kahuku unanimous No. 1 in the state

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.

Kahuku collected all 11 first-place votes to become a unanimous No. 1 in this week’s Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Read more

Previous Story
Total contribution, domination as Wahine sweep away CSUN
Next Story
Television and radio – September 26, 2023

Scroll Up