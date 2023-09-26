Volleyball top 10: 9-0 Punahou remains tops in volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Punahou enjoyed another week of victories in ILH play to remain No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10. Read more

Punahou enjoyed another week of victories in ILH play to remain No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.

The Buffanblu are 9-0 in league play (23-1 overall) following sweeps of Le Jardin, Maryknoll and ‘Iolani. They collected nine of 10 first-place vote from the panel of coaches and media.

Kamehameha, Kamehameha-Hawaii and Kahuku were busy with the Durango Fall Classic over the weekend. No. 2 Kamehameha (18-4 overall) won five of seven matches in Nevada, defeating Flintridge-Sacred Heart (Calif.), Centennial (Nev.), Skyline (Idaho), Queen Creek (Ariz.) and Marymount (Calif.). The Warriors lost to powerful Bishop Alemany (Calif.) in pool play, and lost to Bishop Gorman (Nev.) in the Bronze Division final.

No. 3 Kamehameha-Hawaii (20-5 overall) went 3-4 at Durango, losing to Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) and Redondo (Calif.) in pool play. The defending BIIF champions recorded wins over Campolindo (Calif.), Arbor View (Nev.) and Shadow Ridge (Nev.).

Kahuku went 2-5 at Durango, posting wins over LaCosta Canyon (Calif.) and Ironwood Ridge (Ariz.).

Mid-Pacific returned to the Top 10 at No. 9 after posting a sweep of No. 10 Damien and a sweep of Maryknoll, a team that upset ‘Iolani earlier in the week.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Monday, Sept. 25, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Punahou (10) (23-1, 9-0 ILH) 99 1

> def. ‘Iolani 25-23, 25-22, 25-14

> next: vs. No. 10 Damien, Tuesday

> next: vs. No. 9 Mid-Pacific, Saturday

2. Kamehameha (1) (18-4, 5-1 ILH) 90 2

> lost to Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 25-19, 25-18

> next: at Sacred Hearts, Monday

> next: vs. Hanalani, Tuesday

> next: at No. 10 Damien, Thursday

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Saturday

3. Kamehameha-Hawaii (20-5, 8-0 BIIF) 78 3

> def. Shadow Ridge 22-25, 25-19, 25-18

> next: at Waiakea, Wednesday

> next: at Thursday, Thursday

4. Moanalua (18-7, 2-0 OIA) 66 5

> def. Kaiser 25-20, 25-17, 25-5

> next: at No. 9 Kahuku, Tuesday

> next: vs. Castle, Thursday

5. ‘Iolani (18-7, 3-4 ILH) 61 4

> lost at No. 1 Punahou 25-23, 25-22, 25-14

> next: vs. Hawaii Baptist, Tuesday

> next: vs. Hanalani, Thursday

> next: vs. Sacred Hearts, Saturday

6. Baldwin (8-6, 5-0 MIL) 45 6

> def. Lahainaluna, forfeit

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Tuesday

> next: at KS-Maui, Thursday

7. Mililani (7-2, 2-0 OIA) 25 9

>.won at Aiea 25-20, 25-12, 25-18

> next: vs. Waipahu, Monday

8. Kahuku (10-8, 1-0 OIA) 22 8

> def. Ironwood Ridge 25-16, 22-25, 25-22

> next: vs. No. 4 Moanalua, Tuesday

> next: vs. Roosevelt, Thursday

9. Mid-Pacific (7-8, 5-2 ILH) 21 NR

> def. Maryknoll 25-21, 25-18, 27-25

> next: vs. ‘Iolani I-AA, Tuesday

10. Damien (12-4, 5-1 ILH) 18 10

> def. Punahou I-AA 26-24, 25-12, 19-25, 25-18

> next: at No. 1 Punahou, Tuesday

> next: vs. No. 1 Kamehameha, Thursday

> next: vs. Le Jardin, Saturday

No longer in Top 10: Hawaii Baptist (No. 7).

Also receiving votes: Hawaii Baptist 10, Kapolei 9, Hilo 3, Maryknoll 2, University 1.

Hawaii Baptist (13-8, 2-2 ILH)

> vs. University, Sept. 23

> next: at No. 5 ‘Iolani, Tuesday

> next: vs. Punahou I-AA, Friday

> next: at Hanalani, Saturday

Kapolei (11-17, 1-0 OIA)

> next: vs. Aiea, Monday

> next: at Waianae, Wednesday

Hilo (3-8, 1-2 BIIF)

> next: vs. Waiakea, Monday

> next: at Kealakehe, Thursday

University (12-11, 2-4 ILH)

> at Hawaii Baptist, Sept. 23

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Tuesday

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Thursday