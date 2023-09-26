Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – September 26, 2023 Today Updated 9:58 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BOWLING ILH girls and boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. VOLLEYBALL ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Hanalani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Punahou II, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani II at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; University High at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Damien at Punahou, 6:30 p.m. ILH, Varsity III girls: Assets at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.; Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s. OIA East girls: Moanalua at Kahuku; Kaiser at Castle; Kalaheo at Kailua; Roosevelt at McKinley. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Anuenue at Farrington (White only), 5 p.m.; Kalani at Kaimuki (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.). WEDNESDAY AIR RIFLERY OIA East: Kalaheo at Castle; Roosevelt at Moanalua; Kaiser at Kalani; Kaimuki at Kailua. Matches start at 3 p.m. OIA West: Pearl City at Leilehua; Nanakuli at Radford; Kapolei at Waialua; Waianae at Waipahu. Matches start at 3 p.m. BOWLING ILH girls and boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. VOLLEYBALL OIA West girls: Aiea at Leilehua; Waipahu at Radford; Pearl City at Nanakuli. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Kapolei at Waianae (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.); Campbell at Waialua (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.). WATER POLO ILH boys: Varsity I, Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 5 p.m. ILH Boys Varsity 1 Monday ‘Iolani 6, Mid-Pacific 3 Goal Scorers—MPI: Caleb Shum, Hunter Tomlinson, Jack Mitchell. IOL: Mateo Camp, Wan Hao Sun, Kaiden Lee, Noa Yamashiroya 3. Boys Varsity 2 Monday Mid-Pacific 16, ‘Iolani 5 Goal Scorers—MPI: Dylan Morris 4, Rylind Butler 2, Derek Hunsaker, Noah Yang, Jordan Cliford 5, Nelu Racsa 2, Finley Razee. IOL: Nigel Palalay, Micah Fasi, Reef Hangai 2, Bradyn Asato. Bowling ILH GIRLS VARSITY KS-Kapalama 3, Maryknoll 0 Mid-Pacific 3, HBA 0 Hanlanai 3, Sacred Hearts 0 ‘Iolani 3, Punahou 0 Island Pacific 3, Damien 0 GAME/SERIES High DMS: Savannah Stephen 136/348 HAN: Kiyomi Tsue 181/Taelor Maganis 487 HBA: Alissa Tong 161/358 IOL: Analise Mae Bishop 189/464 IPA: Zavry Nelson 141/348 KSK: Mariah Antoque 212/Haydyn Ideue 530 MS: Marley Spencer 140/394 MPI: Samantha Hirasaki 192/495 PUN: Raylie Iwamoto 148/Dasha Nguyen 395 SHA: Peyton Manning 202/503 GIRLS JUNIOR VARSITY KS-Kapalama 3, Maryknoll 0 Mid-Pacific 2, ‘Iolani (R) 1 ‘Iolani (B) 3, Punahou Blue 0 Damien 1.5, Punahou Gold 1.5 Football UH schedule (Record 2-3) Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35 Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37 Saturday vs. Albany W, 31-20 Sept. 16 at Oregon L, 55-10 Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. W, 20-17 Sept. 30 at UNLV! 10 a.m. Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at New Mexico! noon Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m. Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m. Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m. All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex !—Mountain West game Volleyball AVCA/TARAFLEX Division I WVB Poll Through Sept. 25 Pts Rec. Prev. 1. Wisconsin [58] 1,592 11-0 1 2. Nebraska [6] 1,531 11-0 2 3. Stanford 1,437 9-2 4 4. Florida 1,402 10-1 3 5. Louisville 1,363 11-1 5 6. Oregon 1,272 12-1 6 7. Washington State 1,184 12-1 7 8. Pittsburgh 1,140 11-2 8 9. BYU 1,082 13-1 10 10. Texas 1,064 7-3 9 11. Georgia Tech 873 11-1 13 12. Tennessee 850 11-1 14 13. Minnesota 793 5-5 12 14. Arkansas 749 12-2 16 15. Penn State 702 8-3 15 16. Creighton 680 10-3 11 17. Purdue 530 8-3 19 18. Baylor 477 6-5 18 19. Kansas 376 10-2 17 20. Houston 355 7-3 20 21. Dayton 246 13-2 23 22. Ohio State 216 4-7 21 23. Kentucky 185 3-7 22 24. Auburn 155 11-2 24 25. Arizona State 133 14-0 NR Others receiving votes: Iowa State 103; Western Kentucky 92; Southern California 30; UCF 29; Marquette 23; James Madison 18; Duke 17; Hawaii 14; Rice 11; UC Santa Barbara 5; Texas A&M 3 Dropped Out: Iowa State 25-T; Western Kentucky 25-T AVCA/TARAFLEX Division II WVB Poll Through Sept. 25 Pts Rec. Prev. 1. Wayne State (NE) [39] 1,142 11-1 1 2. Concordia- St. Paul [6] 1,129 12-1 2 3. Tampa [1] 1,073 10-0 4 4. Missouri-St. Louis 1,008 14-0 5 5. West Texas A&M [1] 964 11-2 3 6. St. Cloud State 937 11-2 6 7. MSU Denver 877 9-3 8 8. SW Minnesota State 769 9-2 9 9. Nebraska-Kearney 763 13-1 10 10. Minnesota Duluth 713 10-2 7 11. Colorado Mesa 672 12-1 11 12. CSU San Bernardino 645 10-2 14 13. Regis 506 8-3 16-T 14. Cal Poly Pomona 495 11-1 18 15. Washburn 455 9-2 13 16. West Florida 433 8-4 16-T 17. Chaminade 421 13-2 12 18. Central Washington 360 8-4 15 19. Lewis 328 10-4 20 20. Central Oklahoma 241 12-2 21 21. Ferris State 232 9-3 22 22. Wingate 161 9-2 19 23. Rockhurst 151 10-2 25
24. Seattle Pacific 118 10-2 NR
25. Cal State L.A. 95 5-7 23

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Northwest Missouri State 89; Central Missouri 50; Angelo State 49; Walsh 37; Barry 35; Quincy 34; Lynn 30; Hillsdale 19; Winona State 18; Dallas Baptist 17; Sonoma State 16; Anderson (S.C.) 14; Clarion 14; Eckerd 14; Spring Hill 14; Point Loma 13; Western Washington 13; Alaska-Anchorage 11; Biola 11; Simon Fraser University 9; Colorado School of Mines 5; Northern State 4; Bentley 2

Dropped Out: NW Missouri State 24

OIA Girls Varsity

Kapolei def. Aiea 25-12, 25-13, 25-13
Mililani def. Waipahu 25-11, 25-22, 25-19