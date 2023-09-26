Scoreboard – September 26, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

ILH girls and boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Hanalani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Punahou II, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani II at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; University High at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Damien at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

ILH, Varsity III girls: Assets at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.; Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s.

OIA East girls: Moanalua at Kahuku; Kaiser at Castle; Kalaheo at Kailua; Roosevelt at McKinley. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Anuenue at Farrington (White only), 5 p.m.; Kalani at Kaimuki (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

WEDNESDAY

AIR RIFLERY

OIA East: Kalaheo at Castle; Roosevelt at Moanalua; Kaiser at Kalani; Kaimuki at Kailua. Matches start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Pearl City at Leilehua; Nanakuli at Radford; Kapolei at Waialua; Waianae at Waipahu. Matches start at 3 p.m.

BOWLING

ILH girls and boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA West girls: Aiea at Leilehua; Waipahu at Radford; Pearl City at Nanakuli. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Kapolei at Waianae (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.); Campbell at Waialua (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

ILH

Boys Varsity 1

Monday

‘Iolani 6, Mid-Pacific 3

Goal Scorers—MPI: Caleb Shum, Hunter Tomlinson, Jack Mitchell. IOL: Mateo Camp, Wan Hao Sun, Kaiden Lee, Noa Yamashiroya 3.

Boys Varsity 2

Monday

Mid-Pacific 16, ‘Iolani 5

Goal Scorers—MPI: Dylan Morris 4, Rylind Butler 2, Derek Hunsaker, Noah Yang, Jordan Cliford 5, Nelu Racsa 2, Finley Razee. IOL: Nigel Palalay, Micah Fasi, Reef Hangai 2, Bradyn Asato.

Bowling

ILH

GIRLS VARSITY

KS-Kapalama 3, Maryknoll 0

Mid-Pacific 3, HBA 0

Hanlanai 3, Sacred Hearts 0

‘Iolani 3, Punahou 0

Island Pacific 3, Damien 0

GAME/SERIES High

DMS: Savannah Stephen 136/348

HAN: Kiyomi Tsue 181/Taelor Maganis

487

HBA: Alissa Tong 161/358

IOL: Analise Mae Bishop 189/464

IPA: Zavry Nelson 141/348

KSK: Mariah Antoque 212/Haydyn Ideue

530

MS: Marley Spencer 140/394

MPI: Samantha Hirasaki 192/495

PUN: Raylie Iwamoto 148/Dasha Nguyen

395

SHA: Peyton Manning 202/503

GIRLS JUNIOR VARSITY

KS-Kapalama 3, Maryknoll 0

Mid-Pacific 2, ‘Iolani (R) 1

‘Iolani (B) 3, Punahou Blue 0

Damien 1.5, Punahou Gold 1.5

Football

UH schedule

(Record 2-3)

Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35

Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37

Saturday vs. Albany W, 31-20

Sept. 16 at Oregon L, 55-10

Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. W, 20-17

Sept. 30 at UNLV! 10 a.m.

Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! 5 p.m.

Oct. 21 at New Mexico! noon

Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! 6 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m.

Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m.

Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m.

All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex

!—Mountain West game

Volleyball

AVCA/TARAFLEX

Division I WVB Poll

Through Sept. 25

Pts Rec. Prev.

1. Wisconsin [58] 1,592 11-0 1

2. Nebraska [6] 1,531 11-0 2

3. Stanford 1,437 9-2 4

4. Florida 1,402 10-1 3

5. Louisville 1,363 11-1 5

6. Oregon 1,272 12-1 6

7. Washington State 1,184 12-1 7

8. Pittsburgh 1,140 11-2 8

9. BYU 1,082 13-1 10

10. Texas 1,064 7-3 9

11. Georgia Tech 873 11-1 13

12. Tennessee 850 11-1 14

13. Minnesota 793 5-5 12

14. Arkansas 749 12-2 16

15. Penn State 702 8-3 15

16. Creighton 680 10-3 11

17. Purdue 530 8-3 19

18. Baylor 477 6-5 18

19. Kansas 376 10-2 17

20. Houston 355 7-3 20

21. Dayton 246 13-2 23

22. Ohio State 216 4-7 21

23. Kentucky 185 3-7 22

24. Auburn 155 11-2 24

25. Arizona State 133 14-0 NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 103; Western Kentucky 92; Southern California 30; UCF 29; Marquette 23; James Madison 18; Duke 17; Hawaii 14; Rice 11; UC Santa Barbara 5; Texas A&M 3

Dropped Out: Iowa State 25-T; Western Kentucky 25-T

AVCA/TARAFLEX

Division II WVB Poll

Through Sept. 25

Pts Rec. Prev.

1. Wayne State (NE) [39] 1,142 11-1 1 2. Concordia- St. Paul [6] 1,129 12-1 2 3. Tampa [1] 1,073 10-0 4 4. Missouri-St. Louis 1,008 14-0 5 5. West Texas A&M [1] 964 11-2 3 6. St. Cloud State 937 11-2 6 7. MSU Denver 877 9-3 8 8. SW Minnesota State 769 9-2 9 9. Nebraska-Kearney 763 13-1 10 10. Minnesota Duluth 713 10-2 7 11. Colorado Mesa 672 12-1 11 12. CSU San Bernardino 645 10-2 14 13. Regis 506 8-3 16-T 14. Cal Poly Pomona 495 11-1 18 15. Washburn 455 9-2 13 16. West Florida 433 8-4 16-T 17. Chaminade 421 13-2 12 18. Central Washington 360 8-4 15 19. Lewis 328 10-4 20 20. Central Oklahoma 241 12-2 21 21. Ferris State 232 9-3 22 22. Wingate 161 9-2 19 23. Rockhurst 151 10-2 25 24. Seattle Pacific 118 10-2 NR 25. Cal State L.A. 95 5-7 23

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Northwest Missouri State 89; Central Missouri 50; Angelo State 49; Walsh 37; Barry 35; Quincy 34; Lynn 30; Hillsdale 19; Winona State 18; Dallas Baptist 17; Sonoma State 16; Anderson (S.C.) 14; Clarion 14; Eckerd 14; Spring Hill 14; Point Loma 13; Western Washington 13; Alaska-Anchorage 11; Biola 11; Simon Fraser University 9; Colorado School of Mines 5; Northern State 4; Bentley 2

Dropped Out: NW Missouri State 24

OIA

Girls Varsity

Kapolei def. Aiea 25-12, 25-13, 25-13

Mililani def. Waipahu 25-11, 25-22, 25-19