comscore Stephen Tsai: Suggestions in finding next UH president | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Stephen Tsai: Suggestions in finding next UH president

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.

The search for the next University of Hawaii president will not be an uncomplicated process. Read more

Previous Story
Total contribution, domination as Wahine sweep away CSUN
Next Story
Television and radio – September 26, 2023

Scroll Up