Letter: ACLU should find better ways to help homeless

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

ACLU Hawaii is suing the city to protect the “human rights” of our needy fellow humans who pay no tax, contribute little, defecate and urinate in front of my house, and trash and lower my taxable property value (“Hawaii ACLU files motion to stop Honolulu homeless sweeps,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 22). Read more

