Letter: Electoral College means not all votes are equal

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The latest national polling conducted by ABC/Washington Post showed former President Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden by 9 points (other polls show they are deadlocked) in the 2024 presidential election match-up. Read more

The latest national polling conducted by ABC/Washington Post showed former President Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden by 9 points (other polls show they are deadlocked) in the 2024 presidential election match-up. However, national polls are meaningless because the president is elected based on electoral votes rather than on popular votes.

Trump could win the election without winning the popular vote (a repeat of the 2016 election) and that’s a scary thought. The only polls that really matter are those from the battleground states.

In a representative democracy based on the principle that all votes are equal, the candidate who garners the most votes should be the winner. In America, this is not the case.

The concept of the Electoral College is a grim reminder that our democracy is not fair, not equal and not representative. Abolishing the Electoral College would shut off this glaring flaw in our political system.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter