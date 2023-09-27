Off The News: Get your free COVID-19 test kits now

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Even if the public-health emergency is officially over, it’s a good idea to get a free batch of COVID-19 test kits, being offered again by the federal government at www.covid.gov/tests. It’s one order per household, and comes with four at-home kits.

With cases rising in Hawaii and nationwide, testing should help decide if an illness warrants isolation from other household members. Also, note that older test kits that went unused during the pandemic, now sitting on the shelf, may have long expired. Many brands, though, have extended effectiveness dates, which can be checked at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/NewDate.