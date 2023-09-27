comscore Off The News: Get your free COVID-19 test kits now | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Get your free COVID-19 test kits now

  • Today
  • Updated 7:09 p.m.

Even if the public-health emergency is officially over, it’s a good idea to get a free batch of COVID-19 test kits, being offered again by the federal government at www.covid.gov/tests. It’s one order per household, and comes with four at-home kits. Read more

