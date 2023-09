Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Seven new security cameras are now operational in Chinatown, with monitoring underway by the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). Read more

Seven new security cameras are now operational in Chinatown, with monitoring underway by the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). That’s an overdue, welcome upgrade from the outdated and dysfunctional, 20-year-old system they replaced: the two remaining cameras still working before the switch recorded to videocassettes, and were visible from just one work station.

The new digital system can be accessed from HPD’s Chinatown station and headquarters, and operated to focus and zoom in on street activity. Cameras were placed along Hotel and Pauahi streets; by the end of 2024, 45 more cameras are planned for each major intersection in Chinatown.