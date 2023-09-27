comscore Editorial: Toughen penalties for illegal gambling | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Toughen penalties for illegal gambling

  • Today
  • Updated 7:18 p.m.

City Council members representing urban Honolulu and Leeward and West Oahu have introduced bills to toughen penalties and hold landlords responsible for hosting gambling operations on Oahu. Read more

