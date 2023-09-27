comscore Government shutdown would not affect Red Hill defueling, Navy says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Government shutdown would not affect Red Hill defueling, Navy says

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / AUG. 25 Vice Adm. John Wade assures that the Red Hill defueling project will stay on plan because “the mission is deemed critical.” Wade stands outside the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility in Halawa.

    GEORGE F. LEE / AUG. 25

    Vice Adm. John Wade assures that the Red Hill defueling project will stay on plan because “the mission is deemed critical.” Wade stands outside the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility in Halawa.

Honolulu Board of Water Supply Manager Ernie Lau said he had raised concerns with Wade and other leaders about how a potential shutdown might disrupt the effort. Read more

