The Maui Police Department on Tuesday released the names of six people who died in the Aug. 6 Lahaina wildfire — all members of an extended Filipino clan who lost eight family members in the disaster, with one still missing.

The latest names to be released are Lahaina residents Felimon Quijano, 61; Luz Bernabe, 64; Joel Villegas, 55; Adela Villegas, 53; Angelica Baclig, 31; and Junmark Quijano, 30.

MPD previously released the names of Glenda Yabes, 48, and Salvador Coloma, 77, whose wife, Lydia Coloma, is among the 22 people on its updated unaccounted-for list that was released Friday. The Yabes-Coloma-Villegas-­Quijano ohana has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral and other expenses.

With six fatalities named Tuesday, that leaves only eight of the 97 known to have died in the fire who have yet to be publicly identified. MPD has released the names of 89 fatalities, with one more who has been identified but whose family has not yet been contacted.

The firestorm in Lahaina destroyed at least 2,200 structures, most of them homes, on its way to causing an estimated $5.5 billion in damage.

Looking ahead to recovery and rebuilding efforts and mitigating the potential for future disasters, Maui residents will get a chance today to testify on a Maui County Council resolution to develop a comprehensive recovery and resiliency plan in response to Aug. 8 wildfires in Lahaina and Upcountry when the Council’s Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kaanapali.

According to committee Chair Nohelani U‘u-Hodgins, “the purpose of Resolution 23-194 is to develop and facilitate a plan through a series of complementary ordinances and resolutions, with guidance from the community and experts in their respective fields.” She said the Council’s eight standing committees will follow up with legislation based on feedback from the community.

No legislative action will be taken at today’s committee meeting.

In-person, online and phone testimony will be accepted. Testimony instructions are on the meeting agenda at mauicounty.us/agendas.

Free parking is available at Whalers Village, and county shuttle transportation will be provided from the Westin Maui, Lahaina Civic Center, Aston Ka‘anapali Shores, Honua Kai Resort & Spa, Royal Lahaina Resort, Outrigger Ka‘anapali Beach Resort, Whalers Village and Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa.

For information on pickup times at each location, call Roberts Hawaii at 808-871-6226.