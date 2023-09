Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The American Heart Association’s Hawaii division has announced the election of a new chair and members:

>> Brandt Farias has been appointed as chair of the board. He is executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Central Pacific Bank. He joined CPB in July 2021 as senior vice president and marketing director, managing the development and execution of the bank’s marketing programs. He has over 30 years of bank marketing experience in Hawaii.

>> New members include Matthew S. Reeves, D.O., senior vice president of Clinical Integration for Hawaii Medical Service Association, and Michael Takeshi Tanoue, M.D., general cardiologist and assistant professor at the University of Hawaii and medical director of the Noninvasive Laboratory and director of nuclear cardiology at the Queen’s Heart Institute.

