Hawaii Hilo midfielder Alyssa Padron was named PacWest women’s soccer player of the week Tuesday.

Padron, a senior from San Pedro, Calif., scored two goals in a 3-1 victory over Hawaii Pacific on Sept. 19 and netted another goal in a 3-0 win over Chaminade on Thursday.

Padron ranks second in the conference in points per game (1.33) and goals (four) for the 5-0-1 Vulcans.